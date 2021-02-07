Rodgers wins third MVP Award

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award on Saturday, so the announcement was not a surprise. In fact, the only surprise came when he announced that he got engaged during the season.

Rodgers received 44 of the 50 votes conducted by a nationwide panel of media members, becoming just the sixth player to be named the NFL’s MVP at least three times. He also captured the honor in 2011 and 2014.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received four votes and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes earned two votes.

Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record, leading the NFL with 48 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. Rodgers became just the third quarterback in NFL history to lead the league in both categories. Tom Brady did in in 2010 and Johnny Unitas did it in 1958.

The 37-year-old Packers quarterback completed over 70 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards. His 48 touchdown passes nearly doubled his total from his first season in Matt LaFleur’s offense, when he threw 26 touchdown passes.

Rodgers joins Brett Favre, Jim Brown, Brady and Unitas as three-time winners. Peyton Manning has five MVP awards.

Tennessee’s Derrick Henry won the Offensive Player of the Year award. Aaron Donald of the Rams is the Defensive Player of the Year. The Chargers Justin Herbert was named Offensive rookie of the year, while Washington’s Chase Young won the Defensive honor. Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski was named the Coach of the Year and Washington’s Alex Smith captured the Comeback Player of the Year award.