Senator Johnson blames Dem policies for increased security at US Capitol, damage to Texas power grid

Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson says Democrats are trying to paint Republicans in a bad light following the January 6th riot in Washington DC. On Fox News Sunday Morning Futures, Johnson continued his objections to the increased security measures at the US Capitol.

“As I’ve been saying that this is, the seven or eight foot fence with concertina wire is really meant to create a narrative that the 74 million Americans who supported and voted for President Trump are suspected domestic terrorists or possible armed insurrectionists that the capital needs to be protected against. I don’t think anything could be further from the truth.”

Johnson originally backed a protest against the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral votes, but lifted it following the assault on the Capitol Building by Trump supporters.

Johnson also says that this week’s power failures in Texas due to extreme cold are the fault of renewable energy sources.

“What we saw in Texas certainly shows what folly the Green New Deal would be, how unreliable wind and solar power generation really is and how he needs fossil fuel backup. We’ve also learned how vulnerable our grid is to, again, the unreliable green energy, but also potentially to geomagnetic disturbance from the Sun, solar winds, and also EMP attacks.”

Texas is on its own power grid, and most of its power comes from coal or gas plants, many of which were not protected from the cold and either shut down or were turned off to prevent damage.