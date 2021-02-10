SentryWorld to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship

The United States Golf Association (USGA) on Wednesday announced SentryWorld, in Stevens Point, Wis., will host the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship from June 29-July 2, 2023.

The Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed course played host to its first USGA championship in 1986, playing host to the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links final.

The USGA returned to SentryWorld in 2019 with the playing of the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.

“In hosting the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in 2019, we set out to earn the right to land other major golf championships and we’re thrilled that we could do just that,” said Mike James, general manager of SentryWorld and vice president of Sentry Services. “The U.S. Senior Open is undoubtedly among the most prestigious golf events in the world. With the help of state and local leaders and business and community partners, SentryWorld will provide a world-class experience and environment for players, officials and fans alike.”

The 2023 U.S. Senior Open will be the 17th USGA championship held in Wisconsin. In 2022, Erin Hills, in Erin, and Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa, will host the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship from Sept. 10-15.

In 2007, in the only previous U.S. Senior Open in Wisconsin, Brad Bryant defeated Ben Crenshaw by three strokes at Whistling Straits in Kohler for his only major professional victory.

This year’s Senior Open will be played at Omaha (Neb.) Country Club, from July 8-11. Wisconsin native Steve Stricker, who will serve as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain at Whistling Straits this fall, won the 2019 Senior Open at Notre Dame’s Warren Course with a record-tying six-stroke victory.

The Inn at SentryWorld, a boutique hotel being built along the 18th fairway, is scheduled to open this spring. The course, however, will be closed to the public until mid-August as it undergoes modifications for the U.S. Senior Open.