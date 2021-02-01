State surpasses 100,000 coronavirus vaccines administered

The state passed a coronavirus vaccination milestone over the weekend. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than half a million vaccine doses have been administered, and more than 100,000 people have received the required two doses.

DHS reported 1500 new positive confirmed cases over the weekend on just over 5,000 tests. The seven-day positive rate for all people tested was 19.6 percent on Sunday.

There were 36 COVID-related deaths reported on the weekend, for a total of 5,896 since the start of the pandemic.