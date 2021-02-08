Stricker finishes fourth at WM Phoenix Open

As captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Madison’s Steve Stricker plans to play some PGA Tour events this year. He’ll have six captains picks to fill out the 12-player roster and wants to keep a close-eye on the candidates.

This week, Stricker did more than keep an eye on some of his players, he nearly beat them all, finishing in a tie for fourth at the Waste Management Open. The 53-year-old shot a 17-under par 267, just two shots behind champion Brooks Koepka, who he just happened to be playing with in the final round.

Stricker finished Sunday with four birdies in the last six holes to shoot a four-under 67 and posted four straight under-par rounds. It’s his first PGA Tour top-10 finish since 2017 at the Dean * Deluca Invitational at Colonial Country Club.

Just for keeping an eye on his players, Stricker takes home $307,208.33 in earnings. Not a bad weeks work for Stricker.