Suns battle back to beat the Bucks

Devin Booker poured in 30 points and Chris Paul added 28 points and seven assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a come-from-behind 125-124 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action on Wednesday night.

The Suns extended their winning streak to four games, while the Bucks five game winning streak came to an end. Phoenix (15-9) has now won seven of their last eight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in a season-high 47 points, but his 20-foot jumper at the buzzer was off the mark as the Bucks (16-9) finished just short of their sixth straight win. Giannis made 15 of 23 shots from the field and 17 of 21 from the free throw line on the night.

All five Suns starters finished in double figures, including former Badger Frank Kaminsky, who had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Bucks led by as many as 16 points before the Suns took the lead in the fourth quarter. Khris Middleton added 18 points and Bryn Forbes had 17. The Bucks played for the second straight game without Jrue Holiday, who is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Holiday started the Bucks first 23 games and is averaging 16.4 points a game.

The Bucks are now 3-1 on their 6-game road trip and will head to Salt Lake City to face Utah on Friday night.