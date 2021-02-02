Supreme Court denies appeal in Slenderman stabbing case

The State Supreme Court has denied an appeal from one of the girls convicted in the Slenderman stabbings.

Attorneys for Morgan Geyser argued that the original judges in the case made a mistake by allowing Geyser and Anissa Weier to be brought immediately into adult court when they were charged in the case, and that police did not advise Morgan of her Miranda rights before she made statements to them following her arrest.

Judges in the Second District said that overwhelming evidence outside of her statements would have led to Geyser’s conviction anyways, and that the crime of attempted murder was serious enough to be brought to adult court. The Supreme Court did not comment in their denial.

Geyser will remain committed to a mental institute for 40 years.