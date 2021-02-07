Top-ranked Badger women get a win and a tie at Minnesota

The top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers and second-ranked Gophers went to overtime for the second straight game, skating to a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s series finale.

Sophie Shirley and Maddi Wheeler scored goals for the Badgers (9-2-1, 9-2-1-1-1 WCHA) but were unable to hold onto a two-goal lead against the Golden Gophers (9-5-1, 9-5-1-1 WCHA).

The Gophers scored the game-tying goal late in the third period. After a scoreless 3-on-3 overtime session, Minnesota earned the extra point in the WCHA standings with a 1-0 win in the shootout.

Wisconsin is now unbeaten in its last sox games against Minnesota with a 5-0-1 record against the Golden Gophers. Kennedy Blair made 27 saves for the Badgers in the tie.

UW returns home for its final home series of the 2020-21 season as the Badgers welcome Bemidji State to LaBahn Arena on Friday and Saturday (2 p.m. CT each day).