Top-Ranked Wisconsin volleyball team stays perfect, sweeps Rutgers

The No. 1 ranked Wisconsin Badger (6-0, 6-0 Big Ten) women’s volleyball team capped off a two match sweep against Rutgers on Saturday and stay perfect for the season. The Badgers scored a 25-13, 25-11 and 25-21 win over the Scarlet Knights at the UW Field House.

Wisconsin dominated Rutgers (1-5, 1-5) in every category, hitting .333 (41 kills – 9 errors – 96 attempts) with five players putting away six-or-more kills.

Senior Grace Loberg led the Badgers with 10 kills while Dana Rettke added nine kills, hitting .529 with no hitting errors (9-0-17). Freshman Devyn Robinson chipped in seven kills and hit .500 (7-1-12) while Danielle Hart and Molly Haggerty both added six kills.

The Scarlet Knights hit just .109 (26-16-92) and didn’t have a player hit double figures in kills.

Wisconsin travels to Indiana for a weekend series against the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana. First serve is set for 3 p.m. CT both Friday and Saturday.