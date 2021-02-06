Top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey edges No. 2 Minnesota in OT

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to knock off No. 2 Minnesota, 4-3, in overtime on Friday night at Ridder Arena.

Senior Daryl Watts scored twice, including the game-winning goal in OT to lead the Badgers (9-2-0, 8-2-1-1 WCHA) to their fifth-straight win against the Golden Gophers (9-5-0, 9-4-0-1 WCHA). Senior Caitlin Schneider and junior Britta Curl also scored in the come-from-behind win.

The Badgers found themselves in a 2-0 hole for the first time since Nov. 27, 2020, as Minnesota tacked on goals in the middle of the first and second periods. But UW bounced back as Watts went coast-to-coast before beating Lauren Bench top shelf to cut the deficit to one with 3:08 left in the second period.

The Gophers scored early in the third, but UW’s Schneider scored halfway through the final frame to close the gap to one. With just over 35 seconds left, UW pulled goaltender Kennedy Blair and Curl took a feed from Watts to tie the game at 3-3.

Watts game winner came just over two minutes into overtime to claim the win for the Badgers. Watts extended her goal- streak to seven games, which is tied for her longest such streak as a Badger. She also has at least a point in each of UW’s 11 games this year.

Sophie Shirley picked up her team-leading 11th assist this year and has points in 10 of UW’s 11 games.

The Badgers are now 9-3-1 in their last 13 games against the Gophers. They’re 3-0 against Minnesota this season with the series finale coming up at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena.