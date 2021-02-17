Underly and Kerr advance in state superintendent primary

Pecatonica Area School District superintendent Jill Underly and retired Brown Deer superintendent Deborah Kerr are the two finalists for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Underly and Kerr won the most votes in Tuesday’s primary which included a total of seven candidates.

Underly, who had the backing of the state’s largest teachers union, led the field with 27% of the vote. Kerr – backed by Republicans but calling herself a Democrat – received 26% of primary votes.

Current State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor is not seeking another term. Underly and Kerr will meet in the April 6th election.