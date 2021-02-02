UW’s Leonard plans to interview for Packers vacant defensive coordinator position

Wisconsin Badger defensive coordinator Jim Leonard is expected to interview for the vacant Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator position. The Packers are looking for a replacement for Mike Pettine, who they decided not to bring back after his contract expired at the end of this past season.

Leonard has served as defensive coordinator at UW since 2017. Last season, UW finished fifth nationally against the run (96.1 ypg) and fifth in total defense (299.9 ypg).

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur started interviewing candidates over the weekend. The list of candidates includes Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero, L.A. Chargers defensive passing game coordinator Joe Barry and current Packers secondary coach Jerry Gray, who has previous defensive coordinators experience with Buffalo and Tennessee.

Danny Davis set to return

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis announced that he will return for another season with the Badger football team next season.

Davis played in just two games last season after suffering a concussion in Wisconsin’s second game of the season against Michigan.

Davis joins fellow receiver Kendric Pryor, who announced last month that he would be back next season. Pryor played in just three games last season due to a concussion.

It gives the Badgers their top two wide receivers for one more season, as well as tight end Jake Ferguson, who also decided to put the NFL on hold for a year to return to Madison.