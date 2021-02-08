‘Vindictive, divisive,’ Johnson opposes Trump impeachment

Arguments begin Tuesday in the House impeachment trial of Donald Trump, on allegations that the former president incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Members of the U.S. Senate will serve as jurors.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is opposed to this second Trump impeachment. “President Biden in his inaugural address talked about healing, talked about unifying this country. Is the impeachment trial of a former president, is that healing, is that going to unify? I would argue it’s very vindictive, it’s very divisive.”

On WISN’s UpFront Sunday program, the Wisconsin Republican said he thinks impeachment of a former president is unconstitutional. Democrats and many constitutional scholars maintain otherwise.

Assuming all Democrats would vote to convict, they’d need to be joined by 17 Republicans for the effort to succeed, barring Trump from seeking elected office again.

“Why would we think it would be a smart thing to do, or constitutional to ahead of time, or preemptively disenfranchise voters or overrule voters? Whether or not President Trump runs again for office should be a decision that President Trump makes, and whether or nor he would be successful should be decided by the voters,” Johnson said.