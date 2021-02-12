Walgreens to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin

Walgreens locations around Wisconsin will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations, starting Friday. Stephanie Schauer is Immunization Program Manager with the Division of Public Health.

“A hundred and seventy-eight Walgreens throughout Wisconsin will be receiving this vaccine. It is a high percentage of stores, but not every store. And so it’s important for individuals to recognize that many store will have the vaccine, but not every one.”

Anyone eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin can register at the Walgreens website — walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.

“This does not come out of the state allocation, so this is in addition to our state allocation, so we have additional doses,” Schauer said. And this program will continue. As more vaccine becomes available at the federal level, it is the intention of the CDC to expand this program.”

Walgreens also plans to launch a call center for people who can’t access a computer.