What to know about reactions to second dose of coronavirus vaccine

Some people who receive a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine are feeling aftereffects from that. Stephanie Schauer is Immunization Program Manager with the state Division of Public Health.

“Individuals are reporting that they’re feeling more of a systemic response after that second dose, or people who have had COVID who are now being vaccinated.”

Schauer said it’s important to understand that the response is an expected part of immunization, and show that the body is responding. They may include soreness at the vaccination site, body aches and general fatigue.

“Certainly if they last for longer or they have any concerns, they should contact their doctor. But that response shows that they are mounting an immune response. So they may not feel great for a day or two, but the benefits certainly outweigh that short term discomfort.”

As of Sunday, the state Department of Health Services reported 1,180,445 doses administered, including 806,867 second doses. A total of 13.9% of state residents have completed their vaccine series.