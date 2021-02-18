WIAA Girls Hockey Championship set

The WIAA girls state hockey championship game is set for Saturday at noon in Wisconsin Rapids.

In the state semifinal games on Wednesday night, the University School Co-op upset top-seeded Eau Claire Area 1-0 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls. University School earned a spot in the state final for the first time since 2016.

University School will face the Chippewa Falls Co-op in Saturday’s title game. Chippewa Falls knocked off the D.C. Everest Co-op 4-3 in overtime in the other state semifinal on Wednesday night.