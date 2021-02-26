WIAA Girls State Basketball Champions Underway

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption captured the WIAA girls Division 5 State Basketball Championship on Thursday night at the La Crosse Center. Assumption (16-8) knocked off Three Lakes (20-6) 55-48 for the title.

Assumption advanced to the championship game by beating McDonell Catholic 46-43 in the D-5 semifinals. Three Lakes advanced with a 51-48 win over Black Hawk.

Day two of the championships features Division 3 and Division 4 action.

Division 4 – La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Mishicot (18-2) vs. #4 Fall Creek (15-4) 9:05 a.m.

#2 Bangor (18-2) vs. #3 Mineral Point (16-5) 12:25 p.m.

Championship Game is set for 6:35 p.m.

Division 3 – Menominee National Arena / Oshkosh

Semifinals

#1 Aquinas (21-0) vs. #4 Westfield (19-5) 10:45 a.m.

#2 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. #3 Howards Grove (24-1) 2:10 p.m.

Championship game set for 8:15 p.m.

The Division 1 and Division 2 field takes its turn on Saturday.

Division 2 – La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Notre Dame (26-1) vs. #4 Onalaska (17-3) 9:05 a.m.

#2 New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) vs. #3 Reedsburg (19-1) 12:25 p.m.

Championship game set for 6:35 p.m.

Division 1 – Menominee Nation Arena / Oshkosh

Semifinals

#1 Germantown (27-1) vs. #4 Verona (8-4) 10:45 a.m.

#2 Hudson (22-0) vs. #3 Franklin (15-5) 2:10 p.m.

Championship game is set for 8:15 p.m.