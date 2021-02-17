WIAC to proceed with spring sports season

Spring sport athletes in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) finally received the good news they were waiting for. The conference announced on Wednesday that spring sports competition will go on as scheduled for the 2021 spring semester.

The return-to-play includes the conference sports of baseball, women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, softball and women’s tennis.

“I am extremely excited that our spring sports student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete after experiencing a shortened season a year ago,” said WIAC Commissioner Danielle Harris. “I would like to thank UW-System President Tommy G. Thompson, as well as all of our chancellors and administrators for their tireless work in making this possible.”

Schedules can include contests against non-conference opponents and each sport will be given a WIAC championship opportunity. A determination on spectators will be made at a later date.