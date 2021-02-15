Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 400

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin has dropped below 400 for the first time in months.

There were 399 hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard. That’s the lowest number since 362 back on September 16.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 11 deaths over the weekend, bringing the total to 6,162. There were just over 1200 new positive confirmed cases Saturday and Sunday. The seven day rate of positive tests is at 3.2 percent.