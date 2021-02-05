Wisconsin delegation splits on partisan lines as House removes Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees

Wisconsin’s delegation voted along party lines, as the House removed Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.

The Georgia Republican offered excuses but no apologies on Thursday, for trafficking in the baseless and bizarre Q-Anon conspiracy theory, and calling for assassination of prominent Democrats in social media posts.

Wisconsin Republicans Bryan Steil, Glenn Grothmam, Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany all voted no, Democrats Mark Pocan, Gwen Moore and Ron Kind yes.

Holding people accountable for being openly racist, Islamophobic, touting violent conspiracy theories, and threatening the safety of multiple members of Congress is not “cancel culture.” But I know the @GOP has long forgotten what accountability means. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 4, 2021

The 11 Republican yes votes included Adam Kinzinger, whose northern Illinois district abuts Steil’s district in Wisconsin.