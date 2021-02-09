Wisconsin elections commission expecting low turnout for next week’s primary

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is predicting a low turnout ahead of next week’s February primary election.

Administrator Megan Wolfe says that’s not unusual. “February elections, especially in an odd number year, always have unfortunately very low turnout and it looks to be that case for it for this one as well.”

The only major state-wide race is for state superintendent for schools, but cities and counties across the state are also holding run-off elections for local seats.

Wolfe says even with a low turnout, it’s still business as usual for local clerks, who are handling run-offs for town, city and county seats.

“Just because it’s typically a low turnout election doesn’t mean that your local election official doesn’t still have to do all the work that they would anticipating that everybody’s going to show up, right?”

Over 100 local races are on the ballot. If you’ve still got an absentee ballot for the race, you should get it in the mail immediately.

Polls open next week Tuesday the 16th at 7 am.