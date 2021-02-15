Wisconsin hockey earns series split with Michigan

After a 5-1 loss on Saturday, the 7th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team (14-8-0, 12-6-0 0-1-0 Big Ten) rebounded with a 3-2 win over 8th ranked Michigan (11-7-0, 9-7-0 1-0-0) on Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Dylan Holloway and Roman Ahcan both had a goal and an assist and Dominick Mersch scored what proved to be the game-winner :28 into the third period.

Michigan pulled their goaltender with under three minutes left in the game and Brendan Brisson scored with the extra attacker, cutting Wisconsin’s lead to 3-2.

The Badgers closed out the game from there with the help of a late power-play opportunity and a couple of big saves from freshman goaltender Cameron Rowe. Rowe finished with 24 saves in picking up the win.

Holloway had his eighth multi-point game in the last nine games as the Badgers snapped a six-game losing streak against the Wolverines.

The Badgers went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power play. The Badgers closed the weekend, trailing Minnesota by two-points for the Big Ten Conference lead with six games left in the regular season.

UW returns home to host Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.