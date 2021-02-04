Wisconsin House Republicans will have to go on record about Marjory Taylor Greene

We could know Thursday, how Wisconsin Republicans in Congress feel about controversial colleague Marjory Taylor Greene.

The House Rules Committee voted Wednesday to advance a measure stripping the Georgia Republican of her committee assignments, setting up a floor vote.

Greene was elected in her Georgia district last year. She embraced the baseless QAnon conspiracy during her campaign. Social media postings have surfaced since her election in which she claims school shootings were “false flags” staged by gun-control advocates, and calls for the assassination of prominent Democrats.

Greene has been unapologetic.

Sixth District Congressman Glenn Grothman serves on both the House education and budget committees with Green, and is the only member of Wisconsin’s delegation on either.