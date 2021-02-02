Wisconsin partners with Microsoft on vaccination registration

The state of Wisconsin is getting assistance from Microsoft, as it sets up an online platform for people to sign up for coronavirus vaccinations.

The system is expected to launch in 10 communities February 15th. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services State plans to use those communities to test the software prior to rolling out the new system statewide.

People visiting the site will answer questions about age and profession to determine eligibility. Those who aren’t will go on a waiting list and be notified when they become eligible.