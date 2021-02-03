Wisconsin surpasses 570,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Wisconsin is approaching 600,000.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk provided on update of the state’s efforts on Tuesday.

“We have administered 578,336 doses of COVID-19 vaccine here in Wisconsin, and 107,860 of those were second doses,” she said.

There is still a discrepancy between the DHS vaccination numbers and the CDC data, which Willems Van Dijk said is still lagging. “The best place for accurate, up to date information on vaccine administration in Wisconsin is the DHS data page.”

“I know we talk a lot about the challenges we face with the vaccine and how we need more of it, but I don’t want that to overshadow the relief and excitement felt in our state. We have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, we have a system to administer it, and people are getting it.”

Willems Van Dijk said while that’s cause for celebration, we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Even as we increase vaccination rates, COVID-19 remains at high levels in our state. We must continue to practice prevention. Wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands.”

Willems Van Dijk said nearly 300,000 doses were requested by Wisconsin vaccinators last week, and only about 77,000 doses were delivered to Wisconsin.