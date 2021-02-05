Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin has surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state Department of Health Services on Friday reported 28 additional deaths, bringing the toll in Wisconsin to 6,020 lives lost since the start of the global pandemic.

DHS reported 1,266 new cases Friday, bringing the seven day average of new daily cases to 1,186. 4,460 tested negative. DHS also reported 100 new hospitalizations.