Wisconsin’s Byrne named Big Ten Cross Country Coach of the Year

The Big Ten Conference announced the first of its postseason cross country awards on Wednesday afternoon. Wisconsin’s Mick Byrne was tabbed the men’s Big Ten Coach of the Year, as selected through a unanimous vote by the conference’s head coaches.

Byrne helped Wisconsin to its 10th Big Ten title since he became the Badgers’ head coach in 2008, leading Wisconsin to the 51st Big Ten Championship in program history and third in as many years last weekend. Byrne is now a 10-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, with all 10 of those honors coming in the last 13 seasons.

Michigan State’s Lisa Breznau was named the women’s Big Ten Coach of the Year for the first time, after the Spartans won the Big Ten women’s title last week.