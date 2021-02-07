Woodson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Charles Woodson became the latest Green Bay Packers star to join the NFL’s Hall of Fame. Woodson joins the Hall as a first-ballot Hall of selection.

As a member of the Packers, Woodson lead the NFL in interceptions in 2009 and 2011. He was a first-team All-Pro selection after both of those seasons and helped the Packers win the Super Bowl in 2010.

Woodson seven seasons in Green Bay and 11 more with the Raiders. His 65 interceptions is tied for fifth on the NFL’s all-time list. Thirty-eight of those interceptions came during his seven seasons with the Packers. He ranks fourth on the team’s all-time interceptions list.

Woodson joined the Packers as a free agent in 2006. He signed a seven-year deal in Green Bay and admitted he did so because he had no other good offers.

His best season in Green Bay was 2009, when he led the NFL in interceptions with nine and interception returns for touchdowns with three.

Woodson returned to Oakland for his final three NFL seasons and retired following the 2015 season. His 13 defensive touchdowns are the most all-time. He’s one of three players in league history with at least 25 interceptions with two different franchises.

Woodson was one of five modern-era players to join the Hall of Fame’s 2021 class. Joining him on Saturday were quarterback Peyton Manning, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, guard Alan Faneca and safety John Lynch.