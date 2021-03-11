Another down weekend for top-ranked Wisconsin volleyball

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team was supposed to return from a two-week COVID pause with a scheduled two-game Big Ten series against Northwestern at the UW Field House this Friday and Saturday.

Now, the Badgers will get another weekend off, this time because of a pause in the Wildcats’ team activities. The decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon and the schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.

The Badgers are now scheduled to return to action next week when they take on No. 5 Minnesota in a home-and-home series. The home match against the Gophers has been moved to March 18 at 7 p.m. Wisconsin will travel to Minnesota on March 21 for a 7 p.m. match from the Maturi Pavilion. Both matches will air live on the Big Ten Network.