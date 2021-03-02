Assembly Republicans propose bills to prohibit transgender girls from girls’ sports

A pair of Republican bills would prevent transgender student athletes from participating in girls’ or women’s sports in Wisconsin.

Assembly author, Representative Barb Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said the bills ensure fairness for females in athletics and support for Title IX.

“The legislation sets forth the opportunity to have male, female and mixed teams,” Dittrich said.

“It does not discriminate, in that it creates categories for each. If people want to participate in mixed sports, they should know about it ahead of time, and not have . . . biological males competing for female titles and scholarships,” she said.

Dittrich and others held a Capitol press conference on Tuesday, where it was pointed out that the bills would likely be vetoed by Governor Tony Evers.

“I think if the governor really cares about women, he absolutely should advance this legislation . . . unless he’s a sexist,” she said.

Democrats in the Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus call the bills “cruel and discriminatory.”