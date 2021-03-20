Badgers dominate North Carolina 85-62 in opening round victory

The Wisconsin Badgers played their most complete game of the season in defeating North Carolina in the opening-round of the NCAA Tournament 85-62 Friday night.

Brad Davison had a career high 29 points on 10/15 shooting. D’Mitrik Trice added 21 points as the Badgers drained 13 of 27 three point attempts.

With the victory Wisconsin will play the top seed in the South Region, Baylor, on Sunday.

This game marked the first time in North Carolina coach Roy Williams career that he has lost an opening-round game.

Overall the Badgers shot 51 percent from the field and 57 percent in the second half.

Wisconsin took a 40-24 lead at halftime. In the second half North Carolina got as close to 12 points on a couple occasions, but the Badgers answered with three’s.