Badgers fire women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team got off to a terrible start against Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday. Jonathan Tsipis watched his team miss their first 18 shots while being outscored 24-2 in the first quarter, falling to the Illini 67-42.

The Badgers shot 25-percent from the field, missed 12-of-13 three-pointers, committed 15 turnovers and finished 5-of-19 overall.

Tsipis said after the game that his team was outplayed and he was outcoached. The Wisconsin athletic department took notice and fired him shortly after the game.

“I appreciate Coach Tsipis’s efforts during his five years with us, but we feel it is time for a new direction for our women’s basketball program,” said Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez in a statement. “I wish Jonathan the best as he moves forward.”

Wisconsin finished the 2020-21 season with a 5-19 overall record and a 2-18 mark in Big Ten regular-season play.

In his five seasons at Wisconsin, the Badgers went 50-99, 14-74 in the Big Ten and they never finished better than 11th in conference play. The Badgers string of losing seasons now stands at 10.