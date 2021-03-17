Badgers have two Hobey Baker finalists

Wisconsin sophomore’s Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway have been named two of the ten finalists for the 2021 Hobey Baker Award.

Caufield leads the nation in goals (28) and points 49 in 30 games. He was named the Big Ten’s player of the year on Tuesday before the Badgers fell to Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Earlier this year, the Montreal Canadians first round draft pick helped the U.S. win a gold medal in the World Juniors in Canada.

Caufield’s 28 goals are the most for a Badger since 2010 Hobey Baker-winner Blake Geoffrion scored the same number.

Holloway is tied for fourth nationally with 34 points despite missing eight games in the first half of the season to be at Canada’s World Junior Championship camp.

Holloway had 17 points in eight games during the month of February, matching his point total in 35 games played his freshman season. He finished the season with 11 goals and 23 assists.

The Badgers are 17-4-1 with Holloway in the lineup. He’s a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers.

Caufield and Holloway become the 13th and 14th top-10 Hobey Baker finalists and first since goaltender Joel Rumpel in 2014.

The ten finalists will be narrowed to three on April 1st with the winner announced at the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh on April 9th.