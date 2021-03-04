Big Ten Men’s & Women’s basketball Tournaments to Allow Limited Fan Attendance

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

The men’s tournament will be held March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, while the women’s tournament will be held March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Following approval by the Marion County Health Department, the men’s tournament will limit capacity to 8,000 fans, while the women’s event will limit capacity to 2,500 fans.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each school’s ticket office for the the men’s tournament. Single-session tickets will go on sale to the general public for the women’s tournament through Ticketmaster on Thursday, March 4, at 11 a.m. CT.

Additional details for the men’s tournament can be found at http://www.bigten.org/mbbt

Additional details for the women’s tournament can be found at http://www.bigten.org/wbbt