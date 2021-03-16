Brewers add Shaw to 40-man roster

The Milwaukee Brewers made it official on Tuesday, adding third baseman Travis Shaw to their 40-man roster which guarantees him a spot on the opening day roster.

Shaw signed a $1.5 million deal with another $1.5 million available in incentives. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Brewers transferred Mark Mathias to the 60-day injured list with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Shaw clubbed 63 home runs and drove in 187 runs for the Brewers in 2017 and 2018, helping the Brewers capture the 2018 National League Central title. But he struggled in 2019, hitting just .157 before being sent to the minors.

Shaw signed with Toronto following the season and hit .239 with six homers and 17 RBI for the Blue Jays during the pandemic shortened season.

Shaw is hitting .150 so far this spring (3 for 20), but his six walks give him a .346 on-base percentage.