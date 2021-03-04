Brewers to open season with fans

The Milwaukee Brewers will start the 2021 season with a 25% capacity of fans at American Family Field. The team expects to have between 11,000 and 12,000 fans in the seats for the April 1st season opener against the Minnesota Twins.

The Brewers made the announcement Thursday morning after reaching agreement with the City of Milwaukee Health Department. The team had requested 35% capacity in a report to health officials last month.

The announcement will be a welcomed change for the players, who played a pandemic shortened 60-game season in 2020 without fans.

The Milwaukee Health Department didn’t approve pre-game tailgating in the parking lot however. That will certainly be a disappointment for fans.

Brewers Season Seat Holders and Suite Holders will be contacted about their options for attending games in the next week. Information on tickets to individual games will be announced at a later date.