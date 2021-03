The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday added to their frontcourt by acquiring 35 year old P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets.

Forward Rodions Kurucs is also coming to Milwaukee, along with a 2022 first-round pick. The Rockets are receiving guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J Wilson along with the Bucks 2021 first-round pick.

Tucker is averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season, and is a 36 percent three-point shooter in his career.