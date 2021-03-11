Bucks to increase capacity at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks have received approval from the Milwaukee Health Department to increase fan capacity at Fiserv Forum for Bucks games to 18 percent, or approximately 3,280 fans, beginning with the Saturday, March 20th Bucks game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Previously, on Feb. 16, the Health Department has approved Fiserv Forum to host fans at 10 percent capacity as the season progresses.

Single-game tickets for the Bucks’ final five home games of March will go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking. Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four seats to ensure proper social distancing throughout the seating bowl.