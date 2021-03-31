DHS expands vaccine eligibility in Wisconsin to all age 16 and above

There’s big news, in Wisconsin’s coronavirus vaccination effort. Beginning Monday, everyone age 16 and up will be eligible for a shot.

“This decision to move ahead with everybody really simplifies the whole scenario, for our vaccinators, for our public,” Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said on Tuesday. “No more having to sort out if you’re in or if you’re out. It’s time to just move forward and get everybody with a shot in their arm.”

Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said DHS felt comfortable with expanding eligibility because the federal government’s estimates of vaccine allotments to Wisconsin have gotten more accurate, and the state has done a good job of vaccinating its initial eligibility groups.