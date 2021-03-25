DHS urges caution amid COVID-19 variants, increase in cases

A note of caution, regarding coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said virus variants are being detected in Wisconsin, as case counts increase in neighboring states.

“We are watching the number of cases very, very closely. As I’ve said previously, we were never at a low level of disease activity.”

Today’s #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. We are holding a media briefing right now focused on #vaccine. Join us for answers to your questions about eligibility, distribution, and more: https://t.co/IaUn6pITsB pic.twitter.com/RZOqk6H7v3 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 25, 2021

Willems Van Dijk said Thursday that Wisconsin case numbers have decreased from the “uber high” level of about 6,000 a day, down to about 450 daily cases

“That is still very high,” she said.

Willems Van Dijk said Wisconsinites needs to keep masking up and avoiding large gatherings for at least a couple more months while more people get vaccinated.

The state now has detected 69 cases of the B117 variant first identified in the U.K. up from 55 last week. There were 776 new cases Wednesday, the highest daily total in a month.