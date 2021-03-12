DNR awards over $6 million in clean water grants to local groups

The Wisconsin DNR is awarding over 6 million dollars to local groups in order to help clean up and maintain lakes and rivers.

DNR Lakes and Rivers Team Leader Alison Mikulyuk says nearly 250 groups will be working to restore Wisconsin waters.

“Grants are available to groups that want to take on projects to protect and restore lakes, rivers and wetlands, and help control invasive species. Together we can ensure we have healthy waters far into the future”

Among the projects are trout habitat restoration in Forest County, watershed management near Lake Winnebago, and multiple projects to reconnect wetlands to streams and rivers.

Mikulyuk says this is part of the Department’s overall approach of keeping Wisconsin’s waters clean at the local level.