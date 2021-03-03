Evers tells WisPolitics he expects final budget will be compromise: ‘I don’t get bent out of shape over it.’

Governor Tony Evers predicts the final state budget will be a compromise with Republican lawmakers.

The Democratic governor said Tuesday that he knows his policy-laden, $91 billion dollar spending plan is seen as “a wish list” by Republicans. “If it is, it’s a wish list for the people of Wisconsin,” he said during a WisPolitics virtual event.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee is expected to jettison many the policy proposals Evers included.

“I don’t get bent out of shape over it. We will get a budget. We’ll get it done, it’ll be somewhat of a compromise,” he said.

Proposals like legalized marijuana, Medicaid expansion and a minimum wage hike are all likely to get axed, but funding for rural broadband may survive.

“All those things didn’t come right outta my head. We spent time talking to people across the state. We had listening sessions,” Evers said. “And those things are all polling way over 50 percent, and some of them significantly higher.”