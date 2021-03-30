Evers vetoes JFC oversight of pandemic relief spending

Governor Tony Evers announced Monday that he allocate $2.5 billion in federal stimulus funds for economic recovery in Wisconsin.

And the Democratic governor vetoed a bill passed by Republican lawmakers last week to give Joint Finance Committee control over federal COVID-19 spending.

“I’m going to veto Senate Bill 183, to make sure once we get the guidance we need from the federal government, we can work to get these funds out quickly, and make sure they don’t get tied up in some political fight in the legislature.”

During a press conference at a Milwaukee small business, Evers said he “doesn’t care who gets the credit” for pandemic relief.

“It’s never been about that for me, and it never will be. I just want to get money into pockets and make sure that our state bounces back . . . better than before,” the Democratic governor said.

Republican legislative leaders on Tuesday were to announce their priorities for spending the state’s share of the American Recovery Act.

Evers’ funding announcement includes $50 million for the tourism industry, and $600 million to help support businesses.

The governor also said he plans to allocate $200 million for infrastructure, with an emphasis on expanding broadband access, and $500 million for statewide pandemic response.