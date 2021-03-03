Jokic leads Denver in rout of the Bucks

Nikola Jokic earned his 50th career triple-double with 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 128-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. Jokic’s triple-double was his ninth of the season.

Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets, who have won three straight. Denver shot 55.8% from the field in the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and eight rebounds while Khris Middleton added 20 points. Giannis had a string of four straight games with at least 35 points come to an end.

The Bucks were held below 100 points for the third time this season and finished 5-3 on their eight-game homestand. Milwaukee returns to action on Thursday night at Memphis.