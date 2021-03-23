King to return to Packers on a one-year deal

The Green Bay Packers have elected to bring back one of their own free agents, giving veteran corner Kevin King a one-year deal worth $6 million. The deal was reported by the NFL Network on Tuesday morning.

King played in 11 regular season games and two playoff games last season, missing time with injuries during the regular season. Staying healthy has been a problem for King, missing 23 of a possible 64 regular-season games during his four seasons in Green Bay.

King had a nightmare NFC Championship game and had no interceptions and just five pass breakups in 13 games last season.

The Packers have fellow corner Jaire Alexander and safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage under contract. They’ve also submitted a restricted free agent tender to keep slot corner Chandon Sullivan around for another season. Now King provides more experienced depth to the Packers secondary heading into the NFL Draft in April.