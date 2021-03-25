Lewis returning to Packers for 16th season

Marcedes Lewis drew continual praise from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and now the veteran tight end is returning for another season in Green Bay.

The Packers are re-signing the soon-to-be 37-year old, who is known more for his blocking and his leadership, then catching passes. Lewis caught just 10 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

Lewis will be entering his 16th NFL season and is among the five NFL tight ends to play 15 seasons in the league, joining Jason Witten, Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Jackie Smith.

The contract is worth $8 million over two-years. ESPN reported the deal to include $4.2 million in guaranteed money, while the NFL Network said the deal includes $2.1 million in guaranteed money.

Packers add long snapper

The Packers are providing some competition for long snapper Hunter Bradley with the signing of free agent Joe Fortunato.

Fortunato is a first-year player out of Delaware. He originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and spent some time during the 2020 offseason with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bradley has been the Packers long snapper each of the last three seasons.