Marques Johnson named finalist for 2021 Hall of Fame class

Former Milwaukee Bucks standout Marques Johnson was named one of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Johnson was also a finalist in 2020 but fell short of induction. The 2021 class will be announced on May 16.

Johnson spent 11 seasons in the NBA, the first seven of which with the Bucks, after being selected with the 3rd overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft. The former Bucks great was named a five-time NBA All-Star.

Johnson’s best season came in 1978 when he averaged 25.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game. He shot 55% from the field. For his career, Johnson averaged 20.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Johnson went on to play three seasons with the Clippers and one year with Golden State before a neck injury cut his career short.

Johnson was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and had his jersey number-8 retired two years ago.

Johnson is now a color commentator with the Bucks on Fox Sports Wisconsin.