Packers reach four-year deal with RB Jones

With the deadline to negotiate a deal with their own free agents fast approaching, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly reached agreement with running back Aaron Jones on a four-year deal worth $48 million. The deal includes a $13 million signing bonus. ESPN was first to report the deal.

Jones switched agents late in the season, hiring Drew Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Jones offered the Packers a hometown discount. He said would have received much larger offers had Jones hit free agency.

The $12-million yearly average puts Jones in a tie with Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals for the sixth-highest paid running back in the league.

The Packers restructured a number of contracts over the weekend to clear cap space. They’ll need to do more to fit Jones under the cap by the start of the new league year on Tuesday.

Jones rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. He’s scored 30 touchdowns over the last two years.