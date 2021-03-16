Packers tender Tonyan, Sullivan

The Green Bay Packers may have cap issues, but they’re not about to let talented right end Robert Tonyan get away on them.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers on Tuesday offered Tonyan a restricted free agent tender, a one-year deal worth $3.384 million and would require any team that signs him to give up a second-round draft pick. The Packers would also have the right to match any offer for Tonyan.

Tonyan had his best season in 2020, catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns, which tied a league high.

The Packers also submitted a restricted free agent tender to defensive back Chandon Sullivan.

The moves mean the Packers salary cap is more than $10 million over the league limit of $182.5 million heading into Wednesday’s deadline. So the Packers will have more moves to make to get under the cap by the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.