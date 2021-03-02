Ron Kind still in favor of federal minimum wage increase despite removal from COVID-19 bill

Congressman Ron Kind says he’s still going to push for an increase in the federal minimum wage, despite changes to the COVID-19 bill that will prevent that happening just now.

Kind says that it’s going to fall on the federal government to raise the minimum wage, because the Republicans that control the Wisconsin Legislature won’t do it.

“Our state legislature in Wisconsin has refused to take any action. Folks, $7.25 an hour is an embarrassment for Wisconsinites, those working at jobs below the poverty level because the minimum wage is at $7.25.”

“Quite frankly I prefer a regional approach because the minimum wage requirements in San Francisco or New York and the cost of living there is much different,” says Kind.

The Senate Parliamentarian ruled last week that an increase in the federal minimum wage falls outside of the budget process being used to pass the $1.7 trillion stimulus package.